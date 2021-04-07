Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CS traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.86. 481,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,341,239. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.34. Credit Suisse Group has a one year low of $7.33 and a one year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 120,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $570,000. Sirios Capital Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,023,000. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 30.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the fourth quarter worth $2,188,000. 2.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

