Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Downgraded to Hold at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.25.

Shares of NYSE CS opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. Credit Suisse Group has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $143,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 432.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 47,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 13.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,572,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,679,000 after purchasing an additional 191,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

