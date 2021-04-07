Critical Contrast: Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EverQuote and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -2.59% -14.19% -8.21% Jianpu Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for EverQuote and Jianpu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 1 0 6 0 2.71 Jianpu Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

EverQuote currently has a consensus price target of $57.43, suggesting a potential upside of 56.23%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Jianpu Technology.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and Jianpu Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $248.81 million 4.21 -$7.12 million ($0.28) -131.29 Jianpu Technology $234.18 million 0.23 -$52.31 million ($2.48) -1.03

EverQuote has higher revenue and earnings than Jianpu Technology. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jianpu Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

EverQuote has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.9% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

EverQuote beats Jianpu Technology on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Jianpu Technology Company Profile

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

