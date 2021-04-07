Cryptobuyer Hits Market Capitalization of $555,648.84 (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 86.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $555,648.84 and $445.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.71 or 0.00618830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

About Cryptobuyer

XPT is a coin. It launched on October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer. Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer.

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptobuyer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

