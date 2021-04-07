CryptoFlow Market Cap Reaches $978,784.54 (CFL)

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $978,784.54 and approximately $362.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoFlow has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. One CryptoFlow coin can now be purchased for about $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001569 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00068154 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.18 or 0.00260886 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005562 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $404.78 or 0.00722420 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,534.16 or 0.99112802 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00016007 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 52.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000436 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. CryptoFlow’s official website is cryptoflow.co.uk. CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoFlow

