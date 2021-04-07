CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Holdings Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,355,713 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $71,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $63,712,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,461,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,128,000 after acquiring an additional 232,834 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Limited purchased a new stake in CubeSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $6,882,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,289,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,472,000 after acquiring an additional 233,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,415,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,251,000 after acquiring an additional 480,918 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CUBE stock opened at $39.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 24.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.47%.

In related news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,824,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price target on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.36.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

