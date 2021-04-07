Curi Capital Makes New $53,000 Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 350 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.54 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $70.00 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $156.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.70 and a 200-day moving average of $140.02.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.88.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

