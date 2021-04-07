Curi Capital Purchases New Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after buying an additional 184,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after buying an additional 1,104,853 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after buying an additional 1,761,299 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $574,864,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Analog Devices by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,062,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,362,000 after buying an additional 576,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares in the company, valued at $1,344,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,958 shares of company stock valued at $10,118,958 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADI opened at $161.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.75 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.98.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

