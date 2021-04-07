Curi Capital Purchases New Holdings in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 1,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Clearside Biomedical by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 59,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

CLSD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

In other news, Director Clay Thorp sold 32,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $145,627.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $35,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $143.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $4.53.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.03). Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 153.41% and a negative net margin of 144.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the developing and delivering treatments that restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. Its product includes CLS-AX, an axitinib for suprachoroidal injection which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial. It also develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

