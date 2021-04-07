Curi Capital Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 23,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

RSP stock opened at $144.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $86.46 and a one year high of $144.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.