Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Customers Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $33.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.06. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $146.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.69 million. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Steven Issa sold 1,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $42,228.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James T. Collins sold 953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $30,333.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,307 shares of company stock valued at $1,105,472. 9.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Perry Creek Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $7,018,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,166,000 after purchasing an additional 133,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 60.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 192,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 72,232 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the third quarter worth $659,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,049,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.