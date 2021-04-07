CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.77.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAY. Boxer Capital LLC increased its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 420,986 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,845,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,386,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,916,000 after acquiring an additional 255,336 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 250,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.50. 26,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,683. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $310.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.45. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.44 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

CymaBay Therapeutics Company Profile

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis and sclerosing cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

