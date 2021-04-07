CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will post ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.51) and the highest is ($0.06). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 211.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to ($0.84). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.18. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTMX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

In related news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 344,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $717,000. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 161,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 72,600 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 204.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 90,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 60,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 258,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 54,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTMX traded down $0.24 on Friday, reaching $7.95. 6,746 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,630. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200-day moving average is $7.48. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $15.44.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

