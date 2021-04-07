Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €82.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DAI. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €70.41 ($82.84).

Shares of DAI opened at €75.48 ($88.80) on Tuesday. Daimler has a 52-week low of €25.75 ($30.29) and a 52-week high of €76.28 ($89.74). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €58.33. The stock has a market cap of $80.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.27.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

