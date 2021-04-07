Daniel David Tempesta Sells 21,000 Shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) Stock

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,161,415. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock opened at $44.23 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.60. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.45 and a 1 year high of $51.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.30, a P/E/G ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syntal Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 45,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 107,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUAN shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Nuance Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.86.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

