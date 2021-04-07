DAOBet Price Down 22.9% Over Last Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. One DAOBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOBet has a total market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $1,923.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,433.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $622.87 or 0.01103729 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $236.57 or 0.00419197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00065268 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001509 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 28.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000195 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 44.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000584 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002694 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

DAOBet (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official website is daobet.org. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. DAOBet’s official message board is dao.casino/blog.

Buying and Selling DAOBet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAOBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

