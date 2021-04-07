Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Daseke, Inc. operates as a transportation company. It provides fleet management, logistics, trucking and open deck transportation services. Daseke, Inc., formerly known as Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. II, is based in Addison, United States. “

Get Daseke alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on DSKE. Northland Securities raised Daseke to a buy rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on Daseke from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ DSKE opened at $8.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.25. The company has a market cap of $547.54 million, a P/E ratio of -21.59 and a beta of 2.00. Daseke has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $9.00.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.10 million. Daseke had a positive return on equity of 33.15% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Daseke will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,659,000 after purchasing an additional 84,796 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Daseke by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 943,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 133,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Daseke by 1,152.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 912,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after purchasing an additional 840,042 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Daseke by 76.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 191,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daseke by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 9,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Daseke

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through two segments, Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions. The company transports aircraft parts, manufacturing equipment, structural steel, pressure vessels, wind turbine blades, commercial glass, high security cargo, arms, ammunition and explosives, lumber, and building and construction materials, as well as heavy machinery, such as construction, mining, and agriculture.

See Also: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Daseke (DSKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Daseke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daseke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.