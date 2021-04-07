Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Alexis Le-Quoc Sells 352,050 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total value of $29,297,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alexis Le-Quoc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00.

DDOG traded down $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,776,008. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,867.04 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.08. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Datadog from $109.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Datadog from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Datadog by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after purchasing an additional 370,000 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 151.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $21,907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Datadog by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after buying an additional 43,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,478,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

There is no company description available for Datadog Inc

