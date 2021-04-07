DAV Coin (DAV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $834,300.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $834,300.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded down 27.8% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.98 or 0.00051418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $220.61 or 0.00391461 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,485.06 or 1.00228052 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00035437 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010685 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003689 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00096938 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000765 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a token. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 tokens and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 tokens. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork. The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin. The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

