Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (DVP) Hits Market Capitalization of $18.00 Million

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded down 8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 7th. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market cap of $18.00 million and $1.86 million worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0605 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Decentralized Vulnerability Platform alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00055159 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00021875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $358.09 or 0.00634413 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00079282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Coin Profile

DVP is a coin. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,455,702 coins. The official website for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform is dvpnet.io. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The full name of DVP is the Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and it is the first decentralized vulnerability platform in the world. The DVP community is a decentralized autonomous organization, which is responsible for the vulnerability identification from multi-dimensions and comprehensive. At the same time, it acts as the core bridge between the white hats and the blockchain projects to provide an efficient and transparent blockchain security information platform, which will help improve the overall security awareness and build a better blockchain ecology. The DVP community will provide some public welfare services, in which the white hats can help the blockchain projects identify the security vulnerabilities and deliver them to DVP. As rewards, the white hat will by paying the corresponding bounty. By this model, it will lead to the achievement of a win-win virtuous circle for both the blockchain projects and the white hats. “

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentralized Vulnerability Platform and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.