Defined Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,900 Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,900 shares of the LED producer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cree during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cree in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Cree by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 820 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Cree by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 941 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CREE shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Charter Equity upgraded Cree from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.79.

In other Cree news, Director John B. Replogle sold 1,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.60, for a total value of $178,399.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,366,012.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

CREE opened at $117.57 on Wednesday. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $129.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.43.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The LED producer reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business had revenue of $127.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

