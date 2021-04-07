Defined Wealth Management LLC Invests $101,000 in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 46,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,602,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,989,000 after acquiring an additional 142,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 183.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 18,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles A. Ruffel bought 3,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 29,976 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $1,798,859.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,372,113 shares of company stock valued at $81,135,176 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.07.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $121.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.52 and its 200-day moving average is $52.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $68.89.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

