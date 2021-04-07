Defined Wealth Management LLC Invests $83,000 in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 710 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after buying an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after buying an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after buying an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after buying an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT opened at $121.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.24, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $121.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.21.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $100.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.