Defined Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,237,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,602,000 after acquiring an additional 258,833 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,231,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 593,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after acquiring an additional 108,832 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 344,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,361,000 after acquiring an additional 91,597 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $170.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $124.74 and a 52 week high of $170.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.04.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.5348 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.36. Diageo’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

