DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,903 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Biogen were worth $52,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,128,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Biogen by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $413,152,000 after purchasing an additional 316,017 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Biogen by 158.0% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 258,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,174,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Biogen by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,822,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,874,191,000 after purchasing an additional 125,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Biogen by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 250,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,422,000 after purchasing an additional 117,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BIIB. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Biogen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.55.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $271.76 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $363.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.38 and a 200-day moving average of $265.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.