Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) PT Raised to $100.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $89.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $91.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.42. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total value of $7,659,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,103,642.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 933,754 shares of company stock valued at $75,777,145. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

