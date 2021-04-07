Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $94.00 to $100.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dell Technologies traded as high as $91.69 and last traded at $91.69, with a volume of 3479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.48.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DELL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Argus assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.21.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 42,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total value of $3,188,399.47. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,140,952.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 100,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $7,659,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,103,642.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 933,754 shares of company stock valued at $75,777,145. Insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,878,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,307,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,734,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,141,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares during the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,106,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,997,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,990 shares during the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company had revenue of $26.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

