Delphy (DPY) Price Hits $0.0188 on Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded 31% higher against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0188 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Delphy has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $91,654.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00055807 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00021232 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.87 or 0.00634243 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00079716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Delphy Profile

DPY is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Buying and Selling Delphy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

