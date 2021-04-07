Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.96

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (FRA:DTE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €14.96 ($17.60) and traded as high as €17.25 ($20.29). Deutsche Telekom shares last traded at €17.25 ($20.29), with a volume of 11,935,524 shares changing hands.

DTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nord/LB set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Independent Research set a €18.00 ($21.18) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.50 ($26.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €20.42 ($24.03).

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €15.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.97.

About Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE)

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.