Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Down 4.8%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) shares were down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $76.36 and last traded at $77.34. Approximately 40,268 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 3,149,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. Northland Securities upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.39.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.74. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

