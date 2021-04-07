Digitex Price Up 44% Over Last 7 Days (DGTX)

Digitex (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One Digitex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Digitex has traded up 44% against the dollar. Digitex has a market capitalization of $19.57 million and $1.99 million worth of Digitex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.14 or 0.00056564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.74 or 0.00022413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $360.08 or 0.00633626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00079776 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Digitex Coin Profile

Digitex (CRYPTO:DGTX) is a coin. It launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex’s total supply is 1,590,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 coins. Digitex’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Seychelles, Digitex Futures is a Commission-Free cryptocurrency Futures Trading. It allows its users (traders) to trade prices of cryptocurrencies (speculate) instead of effectively purchase them. In other words, users are able to stake a guess for the price direction (up or down) of a supported cryptocurrency, earning an income if the guess was right. At Digital Futures, stakes to make a guess or the income earnings for the correct speculation are paid with the DGTX token. The DGTX token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the Digital Futures native currency and needed in all actions related to account balances as well as in trading profits and losses. “

Digitex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

