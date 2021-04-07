Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $149.56 Million Stake in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $149,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 95.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.64.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $50.23 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $51.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.75 and a beta of 1.53.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides mission-critical flow control and compression equipment, and associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Industrials, Energy, and Medical. The Industrials segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of air compression, vacuum, and blower products, as well as offers associated aftermarket parts, consumables, and services.

