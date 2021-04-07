Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $157.19 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 863,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,146 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CME Group were worth $157,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CME shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CME Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $138.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.38.

In other CME Group news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.46, for a total value of $308,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,826.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total transaction of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,528,390. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $205.09 on Wednesday. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.89 and a 1-year high of $216.75. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.71.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.94%.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

