Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Makes New $156.63 Million Investment in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,907,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of PROG in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PROG from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PROG in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. PROG has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

In other news, VP George M. Sewell sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total value of $47,411.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $160,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $43.24 on Wednesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.11 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.60, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.04. PROG had a negative net margin of 5.00% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates through, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The company offers its lease-purchase solutions to customers for various products in the furniture and appliance, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattress, and automobile electronics and accessories industries.

