Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 54,702 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,224,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 54,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Nelnet worth $158,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nelnet by 289.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 810 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter worth $204,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Nelnet in the third quarter worth $211,000. 34.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Nelnet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of NNI opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.70. Nelnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $78.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.54. The company has a current ratio of 68.18, a quick ratio of 68.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.00.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $529.77 million for the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%.

About Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, and education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The company's Loan Servicing and Systems is involved in loan servicing activities, such as loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing activities for student loan portfolio and third-party clients.

