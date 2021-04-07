Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Plans $1.21 Dividend

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of 1.2069 per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th.

OTCMKTS:DIISY opened at $17.27 on Wednesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $12.66 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.31.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC cut shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Direct Line Insurance Group

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

