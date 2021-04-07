Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 6,301 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 86,111 shares.The stock last traded at $42.99 and had previously closed at $42.89.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCBO shares. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Docebo in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Docebo from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC decreased their target price on Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Docebo in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Docebo in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Get Docebo alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.21.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $15.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Docebo Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCBO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,294,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $3,453,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $1,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $1,205,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $5,510,000.

Docebo Company Profile (NASDAQ:DCBO)

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based SaaS learning platform to train external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.