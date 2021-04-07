Doctors Coin (DRS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $369,503.00

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded up 27.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Doctors Coin has a market cap of $159.11 million and approximately $369,503.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Doctors Coin has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001226 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.92 or 0.00051177 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000321 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000072 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 32.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Doctors Coin

Doctors Coin is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees. Doctors Coin’s official website is drscoin.net. Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Doctors Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doctors Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doctors Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Doctors Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

