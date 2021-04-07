Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.50

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$57.50 and last traded at C$57.44, with a volume of 59143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$56.56.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOL. Scotiabank upped their price target on Dollarama from C$54.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Dollarama from C$61.00 to C$63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their target price on Dollarama from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$61.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$51.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,033.45, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of C$17.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.0503 dividend. This is a positive change from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of February 2, 2020, it operated 1,291 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

