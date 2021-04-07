Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Domo were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOMO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at $217,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Domo by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 533,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 17,740 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Domo during the third quarter valued at $817,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Domo by 12.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 168,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,462,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Domo by 1,952.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,470,000 after purchasing an additional 929,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total transaction of $247,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,764,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DOMO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

DOMO stock opened at $57.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.29. Domo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $79.00.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $56.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.04 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.