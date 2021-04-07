Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price raised by Barclays from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Dover from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.22.

Dover stock opened at $139.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $141.12.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Dover will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 40,841 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 11,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 168.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

