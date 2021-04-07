DragonVein Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,786.00 (DVC)

DragonVein (CURRENCY:DVC) traded down 50.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. One DragonVein coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000582 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, DragonVein has traded up 16.4% against the dollar. DragonVein has a market capitalization of $50.56 million and $1,786.00 worth of DragonVein was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,664.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $626.17 or 0.01105054 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.49 or 0.00427937 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00065153 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001507 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 30% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000277 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DragonVein Profile

DragonVein (DVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2011. DragonVein’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,359,950 coins. DragonVein’s official website is www.dragonvein.io. DragonVein’s official Twitter account is @Devtome and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Devcoin is an ethically inspired project based on the BitCoin crypto-currency and created to help fund open source projects created by programmers, hardware developers, writers, musicians, painters, graphic artists and filmmakers. Participants in the DevCoin economy earn DevCoins in proportion to their project development. Writers earn devcoins by writing, developers earn Devcoins by developing, artists earn DevCoin by creating, and the same follow for every other category including Administrators who apply their time and effort to help organize the DevCoin project and Marketers who earn Devcoins by Marketing. There are 50,000 coins per block, of which 90% goes to funding open source projects. 5,000 are given to miners, 45,000 are given to the people distributing Devcoins to artists and contributors. “

DragonVein Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DragonVein directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DragonVein should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DragonVein using one of the exchanges listed above.

