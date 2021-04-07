DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total transaction of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (down from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.23.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $135.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.88. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $92.39 and a 1 year high of $135.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.07.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

