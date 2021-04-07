Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Given a €39.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective from equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

DUE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.77 ($40.91).

ETR DUE opened at €37.02 ($43.55) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.66. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a PE ratio of -162.37. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €16.69 ($19.64) and a 1 year high of €36.94 ($43.46).

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

