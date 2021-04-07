Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th. This is an increase from Eagle Point Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of EIC opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. Eagle Point Income has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $15.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.45.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter.

