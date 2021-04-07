EasyFi Hits Market Capitalization of $72.38 Million (EASY)

EasyFi (CURRENCY:EASY) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 7th. One EasyFi coin can now be bought for about $31.91 or 0.00056382 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, EasyFi has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. EasyFi has a total market capitalization of $72.38 million and $14.06 million worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About EasyFi

EasyFi is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,268,475 coins. EasyFi’s official message board is medium.com/@easyfinetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

