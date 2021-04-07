Eaton Vance Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 720,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,781 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $68,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,740 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,011,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,363,000 after acquiring an additional 44,641 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 83,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,109,000 after acquiring an additional 8,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 89,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on RJF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Raymond James from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $148.00 target price (up from $129.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Raymond James has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.64.

In other news, insider Scott A. Curtis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.09, for a total value of $1,180,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,396,525.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $706,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,286,326.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,213 shares of company stock valued at $26,077,638. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $127.33 on Wednesday. Raymond James has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $129.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.91 and a 200-day moving average of $97.54.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

