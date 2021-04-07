Eaton Vance Management Buys 15,687 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 292,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,687 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $62,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its stake in Global Payments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 97,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $8,423,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Global Payments by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 7,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Compass Point lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Global Payments from $206.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Global Payments from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Global Payments from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.47.

In related news, Director M Troy Woods sold 75,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $14,740,260.55. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.07, for a total value of $99,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,336,346.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,645 shares of company stock valued at $23,220,632 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GPN stock opened at $208.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.46 billion, a PE ratio of 123.98, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.99 and a 1-year high of $216.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.39.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

Global Payments announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

