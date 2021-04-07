Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 91,361 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.20% of American International Group worth $65,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $290,331,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 38,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,118,000 after purchasing an additional 177,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $7,911,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American International Group alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on AIG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American International Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.07.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $38.55. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.