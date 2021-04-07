Eaton Vance Management Has $64.38 Million Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,334,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $64,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.74.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In other news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

